

The baby portrait of Pearl Comfort Sydenstricker, born at the Stulting House in Hillsboro on June 26, 1892. Her parents, Absalom and Caroline Stulting Sydenstricker, were Southern Presbyterian missionaries, stationed in China. Pearl was born when her parents were near the end of a furlough in the United States. When she was three months old, she was taken back to China, where she would spend most of the first forty years of her life. In 1901 the family returned again and Pearl attended third grade in Virginia, spending her summers in Hillsboro, thus cementing her life-long love affair with West Virginia. The 125th Birthday of Pocahontas County’s Nobel and Pulitzer prize-winning author Pearl S. Buck will be celebrated at the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace in Hillsboro on June 24, 2017. Pearl S. Buck Collection, ID PSB000164

