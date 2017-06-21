Thursday,

June 21, 1917

The curtailment of the number of passenger trains going over the country finally hits the C & O and the service up and down the Greenbrier division suffers even out of proportion to the rest of the country. Marlinton is especially hard hit as the metropolis of the county. It is so situated that it can be visited from any point in the county and the round trip made in one day as the trains were running. Realizing that it is a war measure and designed to play its part in the winning of the war, the result is accepted with commendable grace by the people, with the implied understanding, we hope, when the peace comes that the trains will run as before…

– – –

Corn, potatoes and garden truck generally damaged and killed in many parts of the county on Saturday night. At Marlinton, the thermometer registered 34 degrees.

– – –

The Kaiser sent a hot message to his brother-in-law Constantine who was forced to abdicate as the King of Greece, on account of his German sympathies and connections. We are not well enough versed in the German language to understand the exact purport of the message but it was to the effect that the enemies of Constantine would be fried in their own grease.

– – –

John Kenton Slaven and Miss Flora Davis were married in the parlor of Inframont cottage at 4 p.m. June 13, 1917, by Rev. Wm. T. Price.

Fred E. Bruffey and Miss Foria Jane Lester were married on the 15th of June, 1917, at 4 p.m. By Rev. Wm. T. Price.

A very widely extended circle of relatives and friends congratulate these worthy young persons in this auspicious blending of their young lives.

– – –

We understand the West Virginia Pulp and Paper company is making every effort to connect their railroad with the Coal & Iron at Bemis. This requires the construction of six miles of road. The work is being pushed as rapidly as possible. The pulpwood peeling mill at Spruce is being rebuilt and its capacity greatly increased.

– – –

Norman Smith, of Cass, has combined the ornamental with the useful and planted running lima beans around his porch in place of the usual useless running vines.

– – –

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Baxter, a son.

AGRICULTURAL NOTES

C. C. Wanless and H. L. Kesler burned a large limekiln. They will burn another one this fall. Mr. Wanless is improving his house by building a porch. He will build a homemade silo next year.

R. J. Hevener has purchased a registered Hereford bull. He will burn some lime this summer and build a silo next year.

Mr. Gum is building a new house.

M.W. Siple’s alfalfa is about ready to cut.

There will be a farmers’ meeting at Marlinton Tuesday, June 26th, at 1:30 p.m. All farmers are urged to be present.

Now is the time to cultivate your corn and kill the weeds while they are small.

Washington, D.C. – Eastern hay growers who are up against the fact of farm labor shortage can get along with fewer men and can reduce the cost of haying by using the sweep rake, say specialists of the United States Department of Agriculture in a new Farmer’s Bulletin, No. 838, Harvesting Hay with a Sweep Rake. A two-man crew, using two sweep rakes and four horses, with the average length of haul in the East, can in a given length of time haul to the barn and put into the mow by slings about double the amount of hay usually handled by a three-man crew working with a wagon. If the hay is to be stacked in the field, three times the amount can be handled. In this case the third man will be needed on the stack. Any boy capable of driving a pair of horses can operate a sweep rake and handle considerably more hay in a given time than a man pitching by hand…

HILLSBORO

O. B. Davis, bookkeeper in the Bank of Hillsboro, left last week on a business trip to Illinois.

L. S. Cochran and wife of Dunmore were visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. T. E. Smith the first of the week.

Deputy Sheriff C. W. Kennison was thrown from a horse Monday and right badly hurt.

Ernest and F. W. Harper bought a five passenger touring car recently.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. H. W. Harper, Saturday, June 16, an eleven pound boy.

I’M GLAD I’M NOT THE PRESIDENT

Thuh President is worried, now

His hands are mighty full;

Thuh thoughtless folks just criticise where they should help him pull

Why, no one ever had more care

Than he has got today;

I’m glad I’m not thuh President –

That’s all I got to say.

“Now, if I was thuh President –”

That Big Mouth Simpson said:

“I’d get a rope an’ every German

Hang! Till he was DEAD!”

“Damphool, they hain’t ALL bad”

Says I –

“There’s some with good intent”

It’s talk like that, that makes me glad

I’m not the President.

We’re leanin’ on his shoulders now

A-many million strong;

Thuh President – his hair is gray,

His face is drawn – and long.

He does thuh very best he can,

So let us be content;

Could you do any better, think?

If YOU was President?

– The Farmer