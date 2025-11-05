Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Opera House in Marlinton went from being an entertainment venue to being a military hall last Saturday for the celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Retired Marines, their families and families of fallen Marines gathered to honor the branch of military they served with bravery and with honor.

The event was organized by Duke Fry and Todd Gay – the first a Wheeling transplant to the county; the second, a native of Marlinton.

Gay opened the ceremony, explaining that on November 1, 1921, John A. LeJeune, 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, directed that a reminder of the honorable service of the Corps be published by every command and to all Marines around the globe on the birthday of the Corps.

The publication was read by Fry and is as follows:

“On November 10, 1775, a Corps of Marines was created by a resolution of the Continental Congress. Since that date, many thousand men have borne the name ‘Marine.’ In memory of them, it is fitting that we who are Marines should commemorate the birthday of our Corps by calling to mind the glories of its long and illustrious history.

“The record of our Corps is one which will bear comparison with that of the most famous military organizations in the world’s history.

“From the Battle of Trenton to the Argonne, Marines have won foremost honors in war and in the long eras of tranquility at home.

“Generation after generation of Marines have grown gray in war in both hemispheres and every corner of the seven seas, that our country and its citizens might enjoy peace and security.

“In every battle and skirmish since the birth of our Corps, Marines have acquitted themselves with the greatest distinction, winning new honors on each occasion until the term ‘Marine’ has come to signify all that is highest in military efficiency and soldierly virtue.

“This high name of distinction and soldierly repute we who are Marines today have received from those who preceded us in the Corps. With it we have also received from them the eternal spirit which has animated our Corps from generation to generation and has been the distinguishing mark of the Marines in every age.

“So long as that spirit continues to flourish, Marines will be found equal to every emergency in the future as they have been in the past, and the men of our nation will regard us as worthy successors to the long line of illustrious men who have served as ‘soldiers of the sea’ since the founding of the Corps.”

Fry also read a message from the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric M. Smith, who wrote of the history of the Corps and the foundation of every Marine who has served for the past 250 years.

“This anniversary reminds us that our standards are the foundation of our Corps,” Fry read. “Honor, courage and commitment are not abstractions, but the code that binds us to one another and to all who went before. Every Marine, in every clime and place, must hold true to these values. The conflicts ahead will demand nothing less.

“I could not be more proud of the Marines I see serving today,” Fry continued reading. “At home, at sea and across the globe, you carry forward our proud traditions with skill and ferocity. It is your discipline, initiative and fighting spirit that anchor our Corps. The battles of the next 250 years will challenge us in new ways, but I have no doubt we will prevail.”

As part of the ceremony, Gay called to the stage the oldest and youngest Marines in attendance to perform the ceremonial cake cutting.

“The sword is used to cut the cake as a reminder that we are a band of warriors, committed to carrying the sword so that our nation may live in peace,” he said.

The sword Fry used to the cut the first piece of cake was the Mameluke sword of 1st Lieutenant William A. Gay, Todd Gay’s late father.

“The oldest Marine present today is Mr. Jim Nottingham, of Marlinton, born November 19, 1930,” Gay said as Fry cut the cake. “His dates of service in the Marine Corps were 1950 to 1957. He served with the 3rd Marines. His hometown is Boyer.

“The youngest Marine present day is Mr. Chis Eves, born February 9, 1986,” he continued. “His dates of service were 2011 through 2015. He served with 1st Battalion 5th Marines. His hometown is Brisbane, Australia.”

Eves is the husband of Marlinton native, Sarah Perry Eves.

After the cake was cut, Nottingham passed the slice to Eves, “just as for 250 years, our experienced Marines have nurtured and led young Marines that will follow our ranks in our Corps.”

At the end of the ceremony, those attending were welcomed to stay and mingle and share stories of their service.