Bobby Joe Huffman, age 89, of Charleston and Greenbrier County, peacefully passed away Friday, January 9, 2026, following a long illness.

BJ graduated from Elk-view High School in 1955, as a three-sport athlete and at the top of his class. He was proud of his academic and athletic accomplishments, especially playing on the first Elkview High School football team to beat Clendenin High.

BJ graduated from West Virginia Tech with a degree in Chemistry and went on to WVU dental school, graduating in 1963. He remained a lifelong Mountaineer fan and supporter. After graduation, he returned to his home community of Big Chimney and established a successful dental practice. Following his retirement and move to his beloved farm in Greenbrier County, he continued to practice part-time at Denmar Correctional Facility and Anthony Correctional Facility.

He was a past member of the Elks Lodge, Lions Club, a charter member of CAMC, one of the founders of Sandy Brae Country Club and an original investor in Elk National Bank. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Edith Huffman, brothers Jack and H. Edward; second wife, Candace; and a grandson, Charles Robert.

BJ is survived by his first and last wife, JoAnn; children, Jeff (Kathy), Steph-anie (David) and Stephen (Cherie); three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes there will be no service.

The family would like to thank the wonderful Hospice workers and the exceptional staff at Brookdale Charleston Gardens. BJ was treated with kindness, compassion, dignity and respect by everyone in his final months living at Charleston Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice or Brookdale Charleston Gardens Employee Christmas Fund is suggested.

May he rest in peace.

