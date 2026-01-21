Ronald Dale Doyle, 78, of Mace, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 17, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones in his home.

Born September 27, 1947, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Buford and Ruth Doyle.

He was a graduate of Marlinton High School.

Ron was a faithful member of the Mace United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord and showed it through serving his neighbors.

Ron and Doris were married December 24, 1966 in Virginia. They moved to Delaware, where he worked at Crysler Corporation for two years, then they moved back to West Virginia to live at Mace. Ron worked for SS Joe Burford for 20 years and with the Huttonsville Correction Center Maintenance Department until he retired.

In Ron’s prime years, he enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, camping, doing body work on Broncos, tinkering in his garage, and being on his tractor. After retirement, he focused on being with his family. His daughters loved taking him on their family trips. He continued the maple syrup-making tradition with his brothers, their families and the community. He loved to take people to the sugar camp.

“Gunsmoke” and football occupied his time the last few years as his health faded. He continued to ride around with Doris to find a great burger or hotdog.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Doyle.

He is survived by two brothers, Gary Doyle (Ellen), and Donnie Doyle (Belinda); sister, Cindy Taylor (Mike); his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Ware Doyle; daughters, Tina Beckwith (Rick), and Teresa Sharp (Randy); his grandchildren, whom he adored and cherished, Dustin, Whitney, Cody (Katie) and Austin (Allie). He loved being part of their lives and watching them in sports as they grew up, and teaching them so many things, such as hunting, fishing and working in the garage. He is also survived by one great-grandson, Dax, with whom he enjoyed riding on the tractor and sharing naps on the couch.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at Mace United Methodist Church with Pastor John Welch officiating. Burial was in Mingo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations of sympathy be made to Mountain Hospice, 1002 Crim Ave, Belington, WV 26250

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com