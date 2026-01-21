Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

The 78-mile railroad-turned-trail for hiking, biking and horseback riding is a beloved staple in the communities in both Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Even through the winter, people love traveling the trail and seeing the beauty that is hidden behind the trees. Beginning January 25, however, a major reconstruction effort for preservation of the trail will begin, lasting two years in total, which is only the current estimate of time it will take.

The reconstruction will involve a substantial project to re-deck all 37 bridges along the trail, so you can expect rotating closures to occur during the process beginning with a closure from Harper Road (mile marker 5.55) to Anthony Road (mile marker 14.12). Through the next two years as you search for adventure and sight-seeing, be sure to check the Greenbrier River Trail Foundation’s website for updates on this reconstruction.

The Foundation’s efforts are running strong for this project, aiming to preserve the trail and the longevity of its infrastructure while maintaining safety for those who enjoy it. The meaning it has in the hearts of those who traverse it will live on and can still be enjoyed during this two-year process, but, in the meantime, don’t expect to take your bikes or horses or feet over all 37 bridges in a single go.

The foundation appreciates the West Virginia Division of Highways for their assistance with this Federal Transportation Alternatives contract; and gratefully acknowledges the generous financial support from those who helped meet the 20% match funding requirement: James F.B. Peyton Foundation, Seneca Trail Charitable Foundation, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, State Parks Foundation and hundreds of Trail users.