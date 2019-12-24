The Pocahontas County Prevention Coalition with support from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital sponsored a very successful presentation November 14.

The Coalition hosted Dr. Alfgeir Kristjansson, of West Virginia School of Public Health, who spoke about the Iceland Prevention Model (IPM) which has significantly reduced youth substance abuse in Iceland.

Approximately 90 people attended and were treated to a delicious lunch provided by the Pro-start students at Pocahontas County High School. Post-presentation surveys overwhelmingly indicated that the event increased the audience’s knowledge of youth substance abuse and prevention. Furthermore, many of those said they would attend a meeting of the Coalition and serve on a committee to implement the IPM in our county.

We welcome everyone to come to our meetings, and with your help we can do great things to decrease the risk that kids will turn to drugs. Substance abuse has become an epidemic affecting individuals, families and communities throughout our nation.

The IPM has proven that prevention works.

Studies show that for every dollar spent on prevention $18 are saved on treatment.

Our meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at McClintic Library in Marlinton.

Come on out.

We’ll put you to work!