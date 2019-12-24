Signed Chinese Christmas Card from Pearl and Lossing Buck. Written by Pearl on the back: “With best wishes for a happy Christmas from Pearl and Lossing.” Courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Leist, Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Collection, ID: PSB000226

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.