Thursday, December 28, 1944

Moffett Williams brought in a Christmas gift of a big basket of about as fine looking, fine eating and fine cooking apples as any man ever saw for the time of year. A casual glance and I said Limber Twig, listed in the book under the name of Rome Beauty. No, said Moffett, a seedling. And a seedling it is, too.

It is so superior an apple that Moffett is grafting it into a number of trees. With Grimes Golden and Golden Delicious, our West Virginia has already started two noted strains of apples. Looks to me like here is another.

Our Army and Navy Boys

S. Sergeant Ben M. Hiner, of Durbin, a member of a parachute regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, has been awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action. In Holland, heavy enemy artillery and mortar fire forced his battalion to move its command post and supply dumps. He elected to remain and guard valuable equipment and supplies. When a large enemy force approached, he took up a sniper position in the attic of a nearby house. His accurate fire held off the advancing Germans and saved the needed equipment from capture.

A veteran of the Normandy campaign with the same parachute regiment, Sgt. Hiner had entered the Holland campaign via glider. He graduated Potomac State, West Virginia University in 1941. His mother, Mrs. Annie Hiner, resides in Durbin.

– – –

The Air Medal has been awarded to Staff Sergeant Thomas E. Pritchard for “meritorious achievement” while participating in bombing attacks on military and industrial targets in Germany and enemy installations in the path of the advancing Allied armies in Western Europe.

Sgt. Pritchard, 19, flew as a waist gunner on an Eighth Air Force B17 Flying Fortress with the 385th Bombardment Group, commanded by Lieut. Colonel George Y. Jumper, Natoma, Cal.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Pritchard, of Dunmore, the Sergeant, who is a graduate of Greenbank High School, was a farmer before his entry into the AAF in September 1943…

– – –

Alvon R. Dean, of Marlinton, was recently awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action with Lieutenant General Mark W. Clark’s Fifth Army in Italy.

When enemy fire was concentrated, particularly on communication lines, Dean volunteered with full knowledge of the danger involved, to repair lines that were shot out. Despite casualties and shelling within a few yards of him, he continued throughout the day to repair lines as they were repeatedly disrupted.

His courage and devotion to duty were in keeping with the best standards of soldierly conduct, stated the citation with the award. Dean is serving with 11 Corps Artillery on the Fifth Army front.

His father, David Dean, lives in Marlinton.

– – –

Corporal Roy P. Simmons, of the U. S. Marines, has arrived safely overseas somewhere in the South Pacific. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Simmons, of Lobelia. Their son, Paul, has finished his boot training for the Marines at Parris Island.

– – –

Mrs. Elmer E. Sharp received word that her nephew, Captain Charles Roman, has arrived at the Beatty Hospital in Georgia. Capt. Roman was wounded in action four times and is now under treatment at the above named hospital.

Personals

Mrs. Ward Barlow and sons, Richard and Bobby, are spending the week at Hinton with relatives.

Roy Pyles, of the State School at Romney, spent Christmas with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Pyles, at Seebert.

Misses Margaret, Frances, Milly and Sue Brill are home from Philadelphia for the holidays.

WEDDINGS

Beverage-Barrett

Announcing the marriage of Miss Lucille Barrett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glasco Barrett, of Hamlin, to Cecil Beverage, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clawson Beverage, of Marlinton… Both are employed with the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company.

Moore-Bessling

Mr. and Mrs. John G. Bessling announce the marriage of their daughter, Katherine, to Corporal Ralph Moore, on Friday, December 22, 1944, in the Old Stone Church at Lewisburg… The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elihu Moore. He is just back from active duty in Europe.

DEATHS

Mrs. Georgia Harper

Funeral services for Mrs. Georgia Harper were conducted by her pastor, Rev. J. K. Fleming at the old Harper home near Hillsboro Saturday afternoon, December 23, 1944; interment was in the family cemetery.

The service consisted of the Twenty-third Psalm, a hymn, “Rock of Ages,” and two poems: Riley’s “Just Away,” and Tennyson’s “Crossing the Bar.”

In spite of wintry weather, a host of relatives and friends were in attendance.

The abundance of floral designs was a beautiful testimony to the love and esteem in which she was held by her many friends.

Mrs. Georgia Ann Baxter Harper was born May 17, 1878, and died December 21, 1944. She was married to Ernest Fletcher Harper on June 2, 1909, who preceded her in death October 1, 1927. To this union were born four daughters, all of whom survive: Mrs. James K. Rock, Mrs. Clayborne Hawkins, Miss Edna Harper and Mrs. Elmer Wymer.

She was a daughter of George P. and Sarah Ann Poage Baxter…

She was educated in the schools of Pocahontas County and for several years was a popular teacher.

Mrs. Harper was a life-long member of the Presbyterian church. Her membership being in Oak Grove Church in her elderly life.