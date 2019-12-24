For many years, The Pocahontas Times staff took a week’s vacation at the end of the year.

To fill in, here are some items from:

Sixty Years Ago

Thursday, December 24, 1959

Missed

Dick Currence was always there for advice, dependable, honest advice.

He was a capable lawyer, a good interpreter of laws, a careful searcher of the records.

He guided and checked affairs of the county carefully.

He was a man of integrity, a pillar of strength in the church. He was never uncertain in his concept of right. And so varied were his interests that only after he is gone do we begin to realize how many people, concerns and causes depended on his forthright advice; and so many were his interests that only now we realize how ceaseless were his activities and how great was his usefulness.

He loved children, but more to prove the point, children loved him.

He loved his home and carefully tended the grounds; his flowers were beautiful.

His church, his profession, and his political party have lost an able man.

Men in Service

Navy Ensign Don Ervine, stationed in Philadelphia, is home on Christmas leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. Myrl Ervine.

Carl McComb, now taking his Army basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, is visiting his father, Clarence McComb, at Huntersville.

Woman’s Club

Mrs. R. R. Pittman was hostess to the Marlinton Woman’s Club Friday evening, December 11. Each member brought gift wrapped Christmas presents for the chronically ill patients at Denmar State Hospital.

The following Christmas program, with music, entitled “Bethlehem Road” was presented by Mrs. Wayne Bailey.

Introduction – narrated by Mrs. Bailey

Group Singing – O Little Town of Bethlehem

Reading – Christmas Roads – Mrs. Bailey

Song – Come to the Stable with Jesus – Alcinda Faulknier

Song – Under the Stars – Cheryl Ann Bailey and Lana Kay Thomas

Reading – Hunchback of Zia – Mrs. J. Z. Johnson

Recitation – Twas the Night Before Christmas – Harriet Johnson

Songs – Christmas is the Day and How Sweet the Bells of Christmas – Gloria Buckland, Helena Taylor and Bonnie Defibaugh

Hillsboro News

Forrest Cloonan, of Petersburg, Virginia, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Merle Cloonan, at Mill Point.

Pete Rose, stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, is home on Christmas leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Rose.

Leaving Saturday for Hialeah Park, Florida, to visit Mr. and Mrs. Sam McNeel, are Mrs. J. M. McNeel, Sr. and Mrs. Louia Hilleary and children, Ann, Johnny and Robert. Mrs. McNeel will remain for a longer visit with her son.

Field Notes

After shooting a nine pound turkey hen about two weeks ago, June McCloud cut open the craw to find out what the turkey had been feeding on. He counted no less than 78 acorns, plus a few gravels, enough to more than fill a pint cup.

– – –

A big, gray fox, fat and healthy, was killed last week by Kenneth Slagle above Minnehaha. The fox was in Lynn Kincaid’s barn and had been seen several times; in fact, it was so saucy it barked at Mr. Kincaid, and hid behind some bales of hay. Several of them covered the doors of the barn and the fox was chased out and killed. They estimated the fox weighed about 10 pounds.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Key, of Cass, a daughter, named Patricia Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward McLaughlin, of Columbus, Ohio, a daughter, named Elizabeth Jane.

DEATHS

Mrs. Ada Hamrick Curry, 58, of Frost; born in Randolph County, a daughter of the late Albert and Ellen Hamrick. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

W. F. Cody, aged 46, a son of Mrs. Elizabeth Cody. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Oat E. Michael, aged 72, of Marie; born at Wolf Creek, a son of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth McDowell Michael.