Koleson Drake Paulowski silently entered this world Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 12:02 a.m., forever changing the hearts of all who loved him. Though his time on earth was brief, he was deeply loved from the very beginning and will always remain a treasured son, grandson, nephew and precious baby boy.

Koleson was born to his loving parents, Jensen Paige Dean Paulowski and Drake Douglas Paulowski, of Marlinton, who cherished every moment they carried him in their hearts and dreamed of the life they would share with him.

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family.

He is lovingly survived by his maternal grandparents, Talena M. Doss (Mike), Aaron Kershner (Alice), and Phillip Cameron Dean Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Loretta Kelley (Mike) and Doug Paulowski; maternal great-grandparents, Carolyn Dean and Brenda Dean (Johnny) and Kim Kershner; paternal great-grandparents, Cristine Smith Ingram, Henry Hovorka, Lenny Paulowski and Dotti Paulowski; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and family members who already loved him beyond measure.

“Some people only dream of angels — we held one in our arms.”

Though Koleson’s life was silent, his love will echo forever in the hearts of those who awaited his arrival. He will be loved endlessly, missed deeply, and remembered always.

The family is accepting cards and flowers at 2932 Edray Road, Marlinton, WV 24954. At this time, there will be no service.

Koleson’s body will be cremated, and he will forever remain in the hearts of his family and the arms of Jesus.