ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, April 13, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14851

ESTATE OF: JAMES S. MASON

EXECUTRIX: Linda M. Sharp

29 Drennen Ridge Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6532

ESTATE NUMBER: 14861

ESTATE OF: DREMA N. MOORE

ADMINISTRATOR: Caleb J. Gragg

2326 Jerico Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6934

ESTATE NUMBER: 14862

ESTATE OF: RONALD D. DOYLE

EXECUTRIX: Doris C. Doyle

164 S Dry Branch Road

Slaty Fork, WV 26291-0017

ESTATE NUMBER: 14863

ESTATE OF: SYLVIA GLADYS WOODHOUSE

EXECUTRIX: Gypsy Lee Atkins

1024 28th Street South East

Cleveland, TN 37323-0613

ESTATE NUMBER: 14865

ESTATE OF: RONALD ROY CARPENTER

EXECUTRIX: Doria R. Coy

220 Pine Valley Drive

Dunmore, WV 24934-9071

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 9, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/12/2c

NOTICE

UNKNOWN ADDRESS

To: LAURA L. MARSHALL

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

Notice is hereby given that the following estate has been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth.Avenue, Marlinton, WV. 24954-1333. According to West Virginia’s law of intestate, you are listed as an heir of this estate. Please contact Robert Nelson or the County Clerk of Pocahontas County.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14866

ESTATE NAME: SANDRA M. BAILEY

ADMINISTRATOR: Robert Nelson

3947 Beaver Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 12, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

By Lisa G. Workman, Deputy

12/19/2c