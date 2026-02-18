Participants at the January Mon Forest Town Partnership Retreat in Elkins engaged in a quick brainstorming session of what they’d like to see from the MFTP Strategic over the next five years.

In the February 5 Mayor’s Corner, I promised to share desired outcomes for the next five-years. The following should help to keep stakeholders up to date.

• A regional branding recognition, so that the group is known as a “region” – like Smokey Mountains or PA Wilds

• A clear “one-liner” that all the Board and partners can quote from memory.

• Nail down the mission statement. The current one focuses on recreation, but the self-assessment shows that the focus is on the towns themselves. If the mission is changed to reflect the current desires of the Board and communities, they will be positioned to meet their goals.

• MFTP’s work will actively address the flatlining recreation economy and decreasing population.

• MFTP will be a household name which will make it easier to secure grant funding and mobilize a project pipeline. (Future sustainability is critical).

• Make sure all the Board/ Town Reps can be on the same page and have a shared understanding about the organization and their shared goals.

Key Challenges will be shared at a later date.