The Pocahontas County Literature Fair was held October 11 at Pocahontas County High School. Students, as individuals, in pairs or as a class, presented projects on selected books.

Projects receiving a first place award will be eligible to attend the regional fair at Glenville State University November 4.

Winners are:

Division 1, Kindergarten through second grade

Fantasy, Class: first place, Gina Hardesty’s class, HES – “The Wolf Who Cried Boy;” and second place, Michelle Murphy’s class, MES – “The Rainbow Fish.”

Adventure, Individual: first place, Boone Cassell, MES – “Horace;” and second place, Joseph Taylor, GBEMS – “The Berenstain Bears Visit the Firehouse.”

Adventure, Pair: second place, Michael Friel and Mason Albaugh, MES – “The Secret Shortcut.”

Fantasy, Individual: second place, William Trainer, MES – “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

Fantasy, Pair: first place, Jerzie Jackson and Isabella Eilers, MES – “Pig the Fibber.”

Historical Fiction, Individual: second place, Titus Rittenhouse, GBEMS – “Johnny Appleseed.”

Realistic Fiction, Individual: second place, Easton Robertson MES – “Those Shoes.”

Realistic Fiction, Pair: first place, Marcyann Goldizen and Adalyn Beverage, MES – “Freckleface Strawberry.”

Book Series, Pair: second place, David Walton and Garrett Broce, MES – “Charlie the Ranch Dog.”

Non-Fiction Information, Individual: second place, Tyler Taylor, GBEMS – “Turkey Tales.”

Division 2, third through fifth grade

Adventure, Individual: first place, Harlow Brown, GBEMS – “Ginger, the Stray Kitten;” and second place, Victor Dean, MES – “Jangles.”

Adventure, Pair: first place, Alivia Morgan and Colton Propst, GBEMS – “The Muddy Elk;” and second place, Grayson Barlow and Konrad Lowe, MES – “The Legend of the Ghost Buck.”

Fantasy, Individual: first place, Hunter Hefner, HES – “I am Slappy’s Evil Twin;” second place, James Goldsberry, HES – “The One and Only Ivan;” and third place, Kendall Taylor, GBEMS – “The Twits.”

Fantasty, Pair: second place, Ace Gregory and Easton Smith, MES – “Dog Man and Cat Kid.”

Historical Fiction, Individual: first place, Madelyn Rittenhouse, GBEMS – “Cleopatra;” and second place, Noah Sharp, GBEMS – “Medal of Honor.”

Historical Fiction, Pair: first place, Levi Irvine and Jackson Tankersley, HES – “I Survived Hurricane Katrina.”

Mystery, Individual: first place, Jennifer Taylor, GBEMS – “The Pony-Crazed Princess;” and second place, Leah Long, MES – “The Zack and Zoe Mysteries.”

Realistic Fiction, Individual: first place, Marcus Bauserman, GBEMS – “Bridge to Terabithia;” and second place, Amanda Stanley, HES – “A Candy Corn.”

Realistic Fiction, Pair: first place, Abigail Taylor and Kya Arbogast, HES – “The Fourteenth Goldfish;” and second place, Bailey Goodwin and Alana Bennett, MES – “Wonder.”

Book Series, Individual: first place, Shelldon Maitland, MES – “The Last Firehawk.”

Informational, Individual: second place, Jase Hamilton, HES – “Bermuda Triangle;” and third place, Makiya Burns, MES – “Saddlebreds.”

Informational, Pair: first place, Skylar McLean and Karilana Boyd – “Pumpkin’s Story.”

Biography/Autobiography, Individual: first place, Brennon Armstrong, HES – “Henry Freedom Box;” and second place, Cora Baldwin, GBEMS – “I am Jane Goodall.”

Poetry, Individual: first place, Autumn Hively, HES – “Inside Out and Back Again.”

Division 3, sixth through eighth grade

Adventure, Individual: first place, Trey Sattler, GBEMS – “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

Adventure, Pair: second place, Levi Hill and Raylan Sharp, MMS – “The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade.”

Fantasy, Individual: first place, Zara Fanning, MMS – “If We Were Giants;” and second place, Johnna Bennett, GBEMS – “Wishtree.”

Fantasy, Pair: first place, Izabella Arbogast and Shalynn Ramsey, MMS – Harry Potter;” and second place, Katherine Canoy and Dixie Thompson, MMS – “Coraline.”

Historical Fiction, Individual: first place, Griffin Taylor, GBEMS – “I Survived the Sharks Attack of 1916;” and second place, Harley Bennett, MMS – “Old Yeller.”

Historical Fiction, Pair: second place, George Shifflett and Cade Wagner, MMS – “The War Below.”

Mystery, Individual: second place, Isabella Grogg, GBEMS – “Remedy.”

Mystery, Pair: first place, Cloe Woody and Sophia Doss, MMS – “Skeleton Creek: Ryan’s Journal;” and second place, Tristan Sizemore and Julian Dennison, GBEMS – “Bunnicula.”

Realistic Fiction, Individual: first place, Haiven Brown, GBEMS – “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School;” second place, Nadiya Kerr, GBEMS – “Sparrow;” and third place tie, Addison Hamrick, MMS – “If I Was Your Girl;” and Riyan Gladwell, MMS – “The Longest Ride.”

Realistic Fiction, Pair: first place, Emma Anderson and Carrigan Hicks, MMS – “Because of Winn-Dixie;” and second place, Dominick Barnes and Luke Taylor, MMS – “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown.”

Science Fiction, Individual: first place, Gavin Jordan, MMS – “Five Nights at Freddy’s – The Twisted Ones;” and second place, Maia O’Doherty, GBEMS – “The Giver.”

Science Fiction, Pair: first place, Eli Beezley and Colton Cassell, MMS – “Horizon.”

Poetry, Individual: first place, Austin Price, GBEMS – “The Crossover.”

Poetry, Pair: first place, Emma Sacca and Savana Sharp, MMS – “The Crossover.”

Non-Fiction Informational, Individual: first place, Aliyson Taylor, GBEMS – “The Man Who Wanted Seven Wives.”