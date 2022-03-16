In addition to their regular studies, students have several competitions throughout the school year where they can display their talents and interests in their core subjects.\r\n\r\nThe first competition was the Literature Fair in October with students from kindergarten through eighth grade working as individuals, pairs or as a class to present a project on books from a variety of genres.\r\n\r\nKindergarten through second grade winners\r\nIndividual \r\n\r\nAdventure: first place, Jennifer Taylor, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School: \u201cLadybug Girl and the Rescue Dog.\u201d \r\nFantasy: first place, Victor Dean, Marlinton Elementary School: \u201cThe Scare- crow;\u201d and second place, Cora Baldwin, GBEMS: \u201cThe Day the Crayons Quit.\u201d \r\n\r\nMystery: first place, Emma Wilfong, MES: \u201cMy Big Fat Zombie Goldfish.\u201d \r\n\r\nRealistic Fiction: first place, Titus Rittenhouse, GBEMS : \u201cChewy Louie.\u201d \r\n\r\nClass \r\n\r\nMystery: first place, Gina Hardesty\u2019s class, Hillsboro Elementary School: \u201cLittle Boy Detective Blue.\u201d \r\n\r\nThird through fifth grades\r\nIndividual\r\n\r\nAdventure: first place, Kendall Taylor, GBEMS: \u201cToo Small for the Team.\u201d\r\n\r\nBook Series: first place, Jarrell Clifton, MES: \u201cThe Black Stallion.\u201d \r\n\r\nFantasy: first place, Harlow Brown, GBEMS: \u201cCharlotte\u2019s Web.\u201d \r\n\r\nHistorical Fiction: first place, Madelyn Rittenhouse, GBEMS: \u201cA Coal Miner\u2019s Bride: The Diary of Anetka Kaminsk.\u201d\r\n\r\nRealistic Fiction: first place, Ezra Bond, HES: \u201cTowers Falling.\u201d \r\n\r\nBiography\/Autobiography: first place, Silas Dean, MES: \u201cWho was Black Beard?\u201d \r\n\r\nInformational: first place, Trey Sattler, GBEMS: \u201cWhat was the Alamo?\u201d\r\n\r\nPair\r\n\r\nFantasy: first place, Emma Anderson and Roxie Thompson, MES: \u201cCharlotte\u2019s Web.\u201d \r\n\r\nMystery: first place, Chloe Bing and Khloe Gainer, MES: \u201cThe Boxcar Children: Mystery Behind the Wall.\u201d \r\n\r\nRealistic Fiction: first place, Kya Arbogast and Abigail Taylor, GBEMS: \u201cMr. Popper\u2019s Penguins.\u201d \r\n\r\nSixth through eighth grade\r\nIndividual\r\n\r\nAdventure: first place, Rodrigo Chaves, MMS: \u201cCaptain Nobody.\u201d \r\n\r\nFantasy: first place, Shealynn Plaugher, GBEMS: \u201cThe Tales of Beedle the Bard.\u201d\r\n\r\nHistorical Fiction: first place, Joey Van Meter, MMS: \u201cThe Traveler\u2019s Gift.\u201d \r\n\r\nMystery: first place, Griffin Taylor, GBEMS: \u201cRed Rover.\u201d \r\n\r\nRealistic Fiction: first place, Chase Casto, MMS: \u201cThe Raft.\u201d \r\n\r\nScience Fiction: first place, Johnna Bennett, GBEMS: \u201cThe Wild Robot.\u201d \r\n\r\nBiography\/Autobiography: first place, Carter Faulknier, MMS: \u201cNo Summit Out of Sight.\u201d \r\n\r\nInformational: first place, Allyson Taylor, GBEMS: \u201cFriday Night Lights.\u201d\r\n\r\nPair\r\n\r\nFantasy: first place, Harmony Thompson and Dallas Sharp, MMS: \u201cWarrior Fire and Ice.\u201d \r\n\r\nHistorical Fiction: first place, Coleton Birely and Julian Dennison, GBEMS: \u201cI Survived the Shark Attack, 1916.\u201d \r\n\r\nRealistic Fiction: first place, Kaylee Hershman and Sierra Nelson, GBEMS: \u201cDiary of a Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth.\u201d \r\n\r\nInformational: first place, Carly Robinson and Savana Sharp, MMS: \u201cCaves.\u201d \r\n\r\nMath field day was held in January. All first place winners moved on to regionals. \r\n\r\nWinners were:\r\n\r\nFourth grade: first place, Jarrell Clifton; second place, Ace Gregory; third place, Ava Fields; fourth place, Easton Smith; and fifth place, Elijah Flood.\r\n\r\nFifth grade: first place, Madeleine Burns; second place, Ezra Bond; third place, Eli Beezley; fourth place, Levi Hill; and fifth place, Flash Gregory.\r\n\r\nSixth grade: first place, Willa Hardy; second place, Taylor Trainer; third place, RT Hill; fourth place, Kegan Calhoun; and fifth place, Irelyn Withers.\r\n\r\nSeventh grade: first place, Kaidence Cutlip; second grade, Allyson Taylor; third place, Tanner Smith; fourth place, Chase Casto; and fifth place, Morgan Beverage.\r\n\r\nEighth grade: first place, Wade Garber; second place, Paul Jordan; third place, Ramona Hardy; fourth place, Shayla Bennett; and fifth place, Warren Burns.\r\n\r\nNinth grade: first place, Willie O\u2019Ganian; second place, Hailey Fitgerald; third place, Trevor Tuskan; first alternate, Daniel Malcolm; and second alternate, Miles Fitzgerald.\r\n\r\nThe county science fair was held at Pocahontas County High School and winners moved on to the regional fair.\r\n\r\nWinners were:\r\n\r\nFourth grade: first place, \u201cWhich Detangler Spray Works Best?\u201d by Abigail Taylor.\r\n\r\nFifth grade: first place, \u201cWater Density,\u201d by Chloe Annett and Madeleine Burns.\r\n\r\nThe spelling bee was held virtually on February 11 for elementary and middle school students.\r\n\r\nWinners were: first place, Shalynn Ramsey, MES; second place, Julia Brown, HES; and third place, Kaidence Cutlip, MMS.\u00a0\r\n\r\nFirst and second place winners will participate in the regional fair.\r\n\r\nThe bee was quickly followed by the Young Writers contest, which was judged virtually.\r\n\r\nWinners were:\r\n\r\nFirst and second grades: Kendyl Hummell, second grade,\u00a0HES, \u201cMax and Violet: Together Forever.\u201d\r\n\r\nThird and fourth grades: Autumn Hively, fourth grade, HES, \u201cPanic at the Art Store.\u201d\r\n\r\nFifth and sixth grades: Nadiya Kerr, sixth grade, GBEMS, \u201cRegrets.\u201d\r\n\r\nSeventh and eighth grades: Callie Davis, eighth grade, MMS, \u201cThe Hidden Princess.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe final competition for the year was the Social Studies Fair February 23. Winners go to the regional fair.\r\n\r\nWinners were:\r\n\r\nHillsboro Elementary School\r\n\r\nEli Beezley, \u201cRome: Ancient Living Conditions;\u201d Madeleine Burns, \u201cSuffolk Punch Horses;\u201d Autumn Hively, \u201cThe Little Man Behind the Happy Little Tree Bob Ross;\u201d Stevee Crace, \u201cAncient Romans Bloody Arena;\u201d and Jackson Tankersley, \u201cWV\u2019s First Dog: Baby Dog.\u201d\r\n\r\nMarlinton Elementary School\r\n\r\nMakiya Burns, \u201cThe History of Maple Syrup.\u201d\r\n\r\nMarlinton Middle School\r\n\r\nRamona Hardy, \u201cThe Duel: Hamilton and Burr;\u201d Callie Davis, \u201cBonnie and Clyde; Haily Hoke and Carly Robinson, \u201cBeckwith Lumber Company;\u201d and Savana Sharp, \u201cMustangs.\u201d\r\n\r\nGreen Bank Elementary-Middle School\r\n\r\nNoah Sharp, \u201cSgt. Stubby: American Hero;\u201d Moriah Thompson and Madalyn Rittenhouse, \u201cRider Comin\u2019;\u201d Johnna Bennett, \u201cThe Shen-andoah National Park;\u201d Riley Cassell, \u201cK Syndrome;\u201d Allyson Taylor, \u201cCass: Did You Know?;\u201d Shealynn Plaugher and Haley Moore, \u201cMary Queen of Scots;\u201d Baylee Nelson and Cadence Kerr, \u201cMichael Jordan: The Man that Changed the Game;\u201d and Sophia Murray and Olivia Hamilton, \u201cWorld War I Weapons.\u201d
