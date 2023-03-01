Darrell Richard Jordan, Jr., 37, of Woodrow, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.

Born January 15, 1986, at Elkins, he was a son of Darrell Richard and Sabrina Joyce Long Jordan.

Darrell worked for Walmart and was a truck driver for a number of years.

He was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School and attended Whites Chapel Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristen Grace Jordan; and a son, Jesse Jordan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Betsy Williams Jordan; son, Richard Layton Jordan; step-sons, Christopher, Nathanial and Connor Morrison; sisters, Pamela June Burns and Angela Nicole Williamson.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends Friday, March 3, 2023, fro 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Burial will follow in Cochran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to VanReenen Funeral Home.