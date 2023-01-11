WVU Extension will host an Educational Dinner Meeting, Monday, January 17, at 6 p.m. in the Marlinton Municipal Building auditorium. Dr. Kevin Shaffer will be the guest speaker. He serves as coordinator of the WV Young Sire Evaluation Program, including the Wardensville and Southern Bull Test programs, WV Quality Assurance Feeder Cattle Marketing Program and teaches beef cattle management courses. He will discuss the concept of Value of Gain, how it’s calculated and how it can be applied across different livestock enterprises.

There will be a $5 charge to help cover the cost of the meal.

RSVP to the Extension Office at 304-799-4852 by Friday, January 13.