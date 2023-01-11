Thursday, January 14, 1897

MR. LEE BURNER, of Travelers Repose, can say as the patient man of the Bible once said: “The days of affliction have taken hold upon me,” during the past few weeks. About half of his sheep were poisoned by laurel, a valuable horse, just purchased, was disabled by the ice, a son fractured his leg, a grandchild came near perishing in a fire and Mrs. Burner has been dangerously ill for months.

THE MOST ingenious and industrious woman in the Huntersville area is Mrs. Sallie Moore. Besides attending to her household work, she does the shoemaking and mending, makes bridles and lines and does her own carding, weaving and spinning, and makes all the garments for her family for every day wear. If there is another woman in Pocahontas County who can beat this, we would like to know who she is.

THE CHRISTMAS tree at Frost was a success. Also the entertainment given by Professor Lantz and others. The tree was most beautifully decorated and some very handsome presents on it. The building was crowded with people from far and near. We are thankful that Frost has had one Christmas tree where there was no shooting firecrackers, drinking, etc., going on – that’s all.

DR. G. R. IRVINE has returned to the bosom of his family at Fairview, with the pleasant words, “Fannie, dear, I greet you with a new year.” Everybody has a welcome for the careworn father.

THE WEST VIRGINIA Pulp and Paper Company, of Piedmont, has been organized. It has purchased the extensive plants and stock of the West Virginia Pulp Company at Davis and the Piedmont Pulp and Paper Company and the West Virginia Paper Company at Piedmont, and will consolidate these plants. The new company is officered as follows: President, Wm. Luke, of Wilmington, Delaware; vice president and general manager, John G. Luke, New York; treasurer, David L. Luke, of Piedmont; secretary, Adam K. Luke, of New York…

PREACHERS

THE PREACHER in jail for stealing a horse brings to mind the case of Rev. Joseph Hinchman who lives north of us in some of the counties of West Virginia. About a dozen years ago, he was holding a series of meetings at Indian Draft near Edray and, being a good preacher, he was having a great time. He gave notice that the next night he would give his hearers a special effort from the subject. “The Judgment Day.” A tremendous crowd gathered and dispersed without the preacher putting in his appearance. He was riding a borrowed horse and when it was known that he was no longer in the neighborhood it was thought that he had laid himself liable to the judgment of the circuit court.

The circumstances were these: He had started from the home of a citizen of the neighborhood to go to church, and, some say, he had taken too much whiskey, and others that it was a temporary aberration of mind; but the result was that he kept going for about fifteen miles, until he got nearly to Big Spring. Here he stayed all night, and waking up the next morning in his right mind, he left the horse to be sent back, and went on walking, and he has never been in the county since.

JUDGE HOMER A. HOLT DEAD

Judge Holt, who has been in feeble health for some time, died at his home in Lewisburg last Friday. As judge of this circuit for two terms he was intimately connected with the people of Pocahontas County, and he had many friends and admirers among our people. As a lawyer he was one of the ablest judges the State has ever produced, and his courtesy and kindness to members of his courts greatly endeared him to them. His consideration for young lawyers had the result of making him regarded by them almost in the light of a patron saint.

He started in life poor, but died a very wealthy man…

DUNMORE

Robert McLaughlin and Sid left for Staunton today.

Some lot buyers have been in our town.

Henry Sheets brought a load of flour from Egypt Monday.

Jacob Kerr and C. B. Swecker have found near Dunmore a white and blue sulphur spring.

J. P. Wooddell has done some good work on the road between Dunmore and Green Bank.

A big wedding will take place this week if the river falls, Grimes and Turner.

E. M. Arbogast is looking for timberland in our neighborhood. This is the time to sell if you have anything to sell.

Andy Oliver shot a fine bear last week. Shot 47 rounds and hit the bear 5 times. Wash Oliver thinks the bear got the sheep he was accused of stealing.

Will Jackson, Walter Bird, Cris McLaughlin and Mahlin Keirn all jump 90 feet in a circle – all boys and girls. And strange to that, there are Keirns in the winter season.