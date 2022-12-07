Attention Pesticide

Applicators:

WVU Extension Service will show a Pesticide Applicators Recertification video at the McClintic Library in Marlinton Wednesday, December 21, at 6 p.m. Attending the entire presen- tation will count as five (5) credits toward renewing private applicator’s license (categories 1, 11, 12), plus 2 credits in Categories 4A, 7, and 8A. For more information please call the WVU Extension office at 304-799- 4852.

2023 ‘Colors of the

Garden’ calendar

The 2023 West Virginia University Extension offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its 2023 garden calendar. The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights, which include growing advice, food preservation recommendations, pest man- agement information and healthy recipes that use your garden’s harvest, all provided by WVU Extension experts.

Copies of the calendar are available at the WVU Extension office in the basement of the courthouse.