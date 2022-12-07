Alfred Dilley (left) and Oliver Sprouse share a good story at the Frost United Methodist Church Christmas Dinner in December 1986. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sprouse Walton, Oliver and Lucille Sprouse Collection, ID: PHP004730)

