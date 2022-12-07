Rose Etna Tremor Bow-yer, age 94, entered into rest Friday, October 14, 2022.

Rose started her life September 8, 1928 in Crosset, Arkansas. She lost her mother soon after her birth. She was raised by loving aunts and uncles.

Years later, her soon-to-be husband was stationed in the Army in Arkansas, and as luck would have it, they met on a bus they both happened to be riding. They married after he was discharged from the army.

They moved to West Virginia where they spent all of their married life. Rose raised four children and had years of fun projects and traveling with them. She was also the head librarian for Pocahontas County. She was able to get libraries and lots of books for all parts of the county.

After retirement and her husband’s death, she went to live with her daughter, Jetta, in Eden, North Carolina. There she spent her time reading the many books that she never had time to read as a librarian. She attended King’s Highway Christian Church and sang in the choir.

She gradually declined as leukemia started taking over her body. She never complained. Her message to all of us has always been, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Omar Bowyer; daughter, Marlene Terry; and granddaughter, Megan Coleman.

She is survived by sons, Ronald Bowyer, and wife, Judy, John Bowyer, and wife, Emmie; daughter, Jetta Bowyer Biggs, and husband, Mike; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved “GramRose” very much.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Kings Highway Christian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; Eden Public Library, 598 S Pierce St, Eden, NC 27288; or Green Bank Public Library, 5683 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV, 24944.