Annual Dinner

Pocahontas County Farm Bureau and Pocahontas Producers Livestock Cooperative annual dinner and business meeting Tuesday, September 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Opera House in Marlinton. RSVP by calling the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 before 4 p.m. Thursday, September 15.



Canning Workshop

The WVU Extension Service will hold a canning workshop to teach the basics of food preservation Wednesday September 28, at 5 p.m. at the Durbin Library. RSVP to the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 by Friday, September 23.