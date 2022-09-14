The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played two games on the road last week, traveling to James Monroe for a 10-2 win and to Lewis County for a 5-3 win.

James Monroe – September 6

The Lady Mavericks took an early lead, but the Lady Warriors tied the game 2-2 going into half-time. The Lady Warriors scored 8 more goals in the second half while the Lady Mavericks scored 0 for a final score of 10-2 Pocahontas.

Scorers were forwards and midfielders Kelsi Taylor (3), Isabella Bauserman, Mileya Bircher (2), Riley Pollack (2), Mallori McCoy and Brianna Cochran.

Assists on these goals were from forwards and midfielders Emma Riffe (3), K. Taylor (2), Mileya Bircher (2), McCoy (2) and Eden Smith.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Riffe, Smith, Miranda Gum and Ramona Hardy.

Defenders and midfielders TaLisa Arbogast, Mackenzie Taylor, Ellena Bauserman, Andrea Alderman, Kynlee Wilfong and Elizabeth Friel stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 32 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved 3 goals and allowed 2.

Lewis County – September 10

The Lady Warriors led the Lady Minutemen 3-1 at half-time. Both teams scored 2 goals in the second half for a final score of 5-3 Pocahontas.

Scorers were forwards and midfielders Kelsi Taylor, Riley Pollack (2), Eden Smith and Mallori McCoy.

Assists on these goals were from forwards and midfielders Isabella Bauserman (2), K. Taylor and Brianna Cochran.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders I. Bauserman, Emma Riffe, Mileya Bircher and Cochran.

Defenders and midfielders Ellena Bauserman, Mackenzie Taylor, TaLisa Arbogast and Ramona Hardy stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 32 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved 8 goals and allowed 3.

The team’s record is 4 wins, 0 ties, 3 losses. They have scored 27 goals, saved 50, allowed 30.