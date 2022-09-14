Ryan Krofchek

Contributing Writer

The Hammons Family Musical Heritage Celebration returns to the Opera House stage Saturday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m.

This is an event dedicated to highlighting the Hammons’ legacy within Pocahontas County and the American Traditional Music canon.

Community members and old-time musicians who carry on this legacy are invited to sign up to perform or tell stories during the evening.

The Hammons Family carried on long-standing traditions of fiddle and banjo playing, ballad singing and storytelling at their remote mountain home in Pocahontas County. In recent years, musicians from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina have taken to the Opera House stage to pay tribute to the Hammons family, celebrating their own diverse range of musical styles and talents.

Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters will be the “house band.” Master of Ceremonies Mike Burns was a longtime friend of the Hammons family and carries on their music and history through anecdotal stories and songs.

Teresa Hammons will have a special exhibit showcasing the Hammons Family. Trevor Hammons will perform along with many other guests.

Folks interested in signing up to perform are encouraged to call the Opera House at 304-799-6645.

Tickets are $10 for adults and admission is free for those 17 years old and younger. Tickets are available at the 4th Avenue Gallery in Marlinton, poca hontasoperahouse.org and at the door the evening of the performance.

The Opera House Performance Series is presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Support is also provided by Pocahontas County Dramas, Fairs and Festivals, and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Performances at the Opera House are informal, family-friendly, and open to all. The entrance and main seating are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to attend; special accommodations can be arranged upon request.