Grafting Workshop

WVU Extension Service will hold a fruit tree-grafting workshop 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Marlinton Municipal Building. Participants will learn multiple grafting techniques and have the opportunity to take home two grafted trees. Cost for the course is $15 per person. Space is limited, and participants should RSVP to the WVU Extension Office by calling 304-799-4852.

4-H Camp T-shirt sponsors needed by April 15

Sponsors are needed for the Pocahontas County 4-H Camp T-shirts this summer. All sponsors are asked to contribute $50 and their names will be printed on the back of the T-shirts that are given to every 4-Her attending county camp. If any business, organization, or individual is interested in being a 2022 sponsor, please call the Extension Office at 304-799-4852 immediately (Checks can be made to Pocahontas County 4-H Leaders).