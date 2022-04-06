Amy Irene Sadler Copen, age 90, of Cass, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.

Born August 1, 1931,in Hobucken, North Carolina, she was one of eight children born to fisherman Arnold Gatlin Sadler and his wife, Martha Jane Parson.

During lean times, she went hunting with her brothers for ducks and geese, and also worked with her father on his small fishing boat. During her last year at Hobucken High School and after graduation, she worked at the local fish house, heading shrimp for a quarter a bucket.

She met and, in 1952, married Clarence Eugene Copen, of Cass, who was serving aboard a U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender stationed in Washington, North Carolina, not far from Hobucken. She served her country by supporting Gene’s 22-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard. They relocated to Cass after Gene retired in 1970. Amy was an Avon Lady, 1967-1969; Manager of the Cass Country Store in the late 1970s; and was a member of the Cass Methodist Church, serving as Superintendent, Adult Teacher and Lay Speaker.

Amy was a great lover of nature. She enjoyed gardening and canning, and raising dogs and cats. She loved to sketch and paint with oils using the wet-on-wet meth-od. The walls in her home and those of her children, grandchildren and many friends are decorated with her paintings. She was also quite artistic with ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Clarence Eugene Copen; brothers, Arnold “Gibb” Sadler, Murray Sadler and Barry Sadler; sisters, Stella Carawan, Mae Erwig, Nina Griffin and Alice Bateman.

She is survived by four daughters, Janet Orndorff, and husband, Roger, of Monterey, Virginia, Sarah Holson, and husband, Larry, of Cass, Wanda Branham, and husband, Troy, of Blythewood, South Carolina, and Pamela Turner, and husband, Marvin, of Cass; grandchildren, Jason Orndorff, of Riverside, New Jersey, Andrew Orndorff, of Chelmsford, Massachuetts, Ashley Orndorff, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Shannon Rust, and husband, Tanner, of Bar-hamsville, Virginia, Angela Foe, and partner, Josh Day, of South Lake Tahoe, California; step-grandchildren ,Lisa Foe, Doug Holson, and wife, Mary, of Renick, Stephanie Holson Strickler, and husband, Nathan, of Goshen, Virginia; Brent Branham, and wife, Jamie, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Noel Branham Hayes, and husband, Travis, of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind a host of extended family and friends and will be sorely missed by those who knew her. “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her!” Luke 1:45

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

It was her wish that her body be cremated.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

