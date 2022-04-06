Daniel Ray VanReenen, Sr. 73, passed away Sunday, March 6, in Bel Air, Maryland, proving that he was not, in fact, too mean to die.

A long-time resident of Aberdeen, Van was born in Marlinton, and was a son of the late Walter D. VanReenen and Hazel Jane Hensil Baker.

Van joined the military after high school, promoting to the Army Rangers when a superior pointed at him and two other infantrymen and said, “Get in the truck.” He served in Vietnam as a Ranger and, later, as a Green Beret, where he distinguished himself by jumping out of more than 120 perfectly good airplanes. He did not, unfortunately, win Special Operations Bingo, as he left the Army after his tour to pursue a career as a machinist. Van joined the federal workforce at Aberdeen Proving Ground where he worked in [REDACTED] and [REDACTED], doing [RE-DACTED] and building [REDACTED]. His colleagues in [REDACTED] will be desolate without him and have probably already messed up his tools.

Van enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, home improvement projects and spoiling his loved ones. He was a supportive father, doting husband, silly grandfather, friend of Bill Wilson, and fierce protector of his family, friends and colleagues. He was a consummate storyteller, sharing adventures and stories of his family with those lucky enough to hear them. Neither his family nor his lawn will be the same without him.

Van is survived by his wife, Marie F. Koermer VanReenen, brother, Tim Stone; sons, Bodo Hranj, Daniel VanReenen, Jr., Bart Feehley and Chris Horn; daughters, Christine VanReenen, Tina Sinyard, Kathy Barger, and his favorite child, Rebecca Hranj. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Van was preceded in death by a brother, Larry; sister, Linda; stepfathers Frank and Barry; and wife, Inge.

Van’s life will be celebrated at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to any organization you think Van would have appreciated.