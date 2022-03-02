Educational Dinner Meeting \r\n\r\nPlease join us Tuesday, March 15, as we rejoin our WVU Extension Educational Dinner Meeting Series.\u00a0 Tom Basden, WVU Extension Nutrient Management Specialist, will be the speaker.\u00a0 His area of concentration is animal waste and nutrient management research and educational programs for West Virginia beef, dairy and poultry farmers. Tom also provides composting and soil fertility educational programs to master gardeners and small vegetable farmers throughout the State. RSVP to 304-799-4852, by Friday, March 11.\u00a0\r\n\r\nEnergy Express\r\n\r\nEnergy Express will be available at Marlinton Elementary School this summer. Student enrollment forms will be sent home through the schools in April.\r\n\r\nEnergy Express Mentor positions are available for applicants 18 years and older and are located at extension. wvu.edu\/energy-express\u00a0 \r\n\r\nMentors will receive a scholarship worth $1,374.60 and a living allowance of $2,350. This experience will contribute 300 service hours for each mentor.\r\n\r\nPlease contact the WVU Extension Office with any questions at 304-799-4852. \r\n\u00a0\r\nCommunity Garden Sign-up \r\n\r\nMarlinton Community garden spots are available for summer 2022. Reserve your spot by calling 304-799-4852. \u00a0First come, first served. \r\n\u00a0\r\nTime for Soil Testing\r\n\r\nWith warmer temperatures indicated spring is just around the corner it\u2019s a great time to get a jump start on gardening and farming chores.\u00a0 With a significant increase in nutrient prices farmers and gardeners alike can save themselves substantial dollars by taking a soil test and applying only the nutrients required to grow the crop they\u2019re focused on.\u00a0 Learn more about how to test your soil and interpret your test results at soiltesting.wvu.edu\/ or call the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.
Leave a Reply