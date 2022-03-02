Lloyd Roland \u201cCuzin Roland,\u201d Armstrong, 75, of Buckeye, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nBorn January 29, 1947, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late John Cameron and Flora Bell Skaggs Armstrong.\r\n\r\nRoland was a retired Methodist minister. He was a U. S. Army veteran and retired from the National Guard. He worked as a mechanic for several years and was a volunteer at WVMR.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife, Susan Stimeling Armstrong; daughters Amanda Boggs, Jennifer Watson and Sherry Sharp; brothers, Larry Paul Armstrong and Danny Wayne Armstrong; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Monday, February 28, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.\r\n\r\nInterment was in Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers memorials may be made to WVMR in memory of Cuzin Roland.\r\n
