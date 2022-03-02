Healthier Quiche\r\n1 deep dish pie crust\r\n1 cup grated cheddar cheese or mixture of cheeses\r\n2 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese\r\n1\/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon or diced ham\r\n1\/3 medium onion, diced\r\n1 cup sliced zucchini or spinach, broccoli, asparagus, kale\r\n3 lg. eggs\r\n1\/2 cup heavy cream\r\n1\/2 cup cottage cheese\r\n1\/4 tsp. cayenne\r\n1\/4 tsp. black pepper\r\n1\/2 tsp. salt\r\nSaut\u00e9 onion in 1 Tbsp. butter.\r\nCut up zucchini or other veggie. Saut\u00e9, if desired.\r\nBlend eggs, heavy cream, cottage cheese and seasonings together.\r\nAssemble:\r\nPlace pie shell on a parchment covered baking sheet.\r\nPut in 1 cup grated cheese, and sprinkle parmesan over it.\r\nSprinkle crumbled bacon or ham over the cheese.\r\nSpread the sliced vegetables over top.\r\nAdd egg mixture, using a fork to gently direct the egg mixture to seep to the bottom of the pie.\r\nDo not prick the pie shell.\r\nContinue to add mixture until pie shell is full.\r\nBake at 400\u00ba for 15 minutes. Lower the temperature to 300\u00ba and continue to bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until done.\r\nConvection oven: Bake at 400\u00ba for 8 minutes, then 20 to 30 minutes at 300 \u00ba.\r\nQuestions or to share a recipe, contact Sallyspocahontaskitchen@gmail.com\r\n
