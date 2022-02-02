Energy Express\r\n\r\nEnergy Express will be available at Marlinton Elementary School this summer. Energy Express Mentor positions are available for applicants 18 years and older and are located at extension.wvu.edu\/energy-express\r\n\r\nMentors will receive a scholarship worth $1,374.60 and a living allowance of $2,350.00. This experience will contribute 300 service hours for each mentor.\r\n\r\nPlease contact the Extension Office with any questions or inquiries. \r\n\r\nStudent enrollment forms will be sent home through the schools this April.
