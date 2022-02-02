Thursday, February 3, 1972\r\n\r\nJanuary Weather\r\n\r\nMinimum Temperature was minus 17 degrees on the 16th.\r\nMaximum Temperature was 59 degrees on the 13th and 24th.\r\nAverage high temperature was 42.9 degrees.\r\nAverage low temperature was 19.5\u2026\r\n\r\nRockefeller Speaks\r\n\r\nOn short notice, Jay Rockefeller addressed a public meeting in Pocahontas last Thursday night. A good crowd of about 250 greeted the gubernatorial candidate and his wife, Sharon\u2026\r\n\r\nThe weather turned bad and the roads were a little slick or there would have been a much bigger crowd, but it was a good attendance for any occasion.\r\n\r\nMr. Rockefeller was presented by David Rittenhouse, a down-the-road neighbor. The Dunmore community really turned out.\r\n\r\nTalking informally, Mr. Rockefeller outlined his program in three main categories: jobs, conservation, and one standard of government service for all people, farmer or big business man, coal miner or coal operator. His appeal was for every citizen to get involved in thinking what his community, county and state needs, including and particularly those people who have never been involved in politics before. He wants every person to feel that he has a direct line of communication to him. No high powered political hierarchy \u2013 just government of, by and for the people. It was an effective presentation.\r\n\r\nLions Club\r\n\r\nThe Marlinton Lions Club observed Charter Night and also Ladies Night at their dinner meeting. January 27\u2026\r\n\r\nHarry Hockenberry talked about the organization night and read the list of Charter members.\r\n\r\nDistrict Governor Walter Boggess presented the following award:\r\n\r\nCertificate of Appreciation \u2013 Merl Faulknier, Harry Hockenberry, Charles Rich-ardson, Raymond Shrader, Edward S. Wilson, Arch Wooddell, John Hayslett.\r\n\r\nKey Award \u2013 I. B. Bumgardner, Carman Sharp.\r\n\r\nAdvancement Key Awards \u2013 Harry Hockenberry, I. B. Bumgardner.\r\n\r\nOutstanding member award \u2013 Harry Hockenberry, I. B. Bumgardner, Raymond Shrader, Charles Richardson, Edward S. Wilson, Ed Wagner.\r\n\r\nChevron Award \u2013 Edward S. Wilson\r\n\r\nBIRTH\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Gravely, of Marlinton, a daughter.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Kosa Edna Pugh, 77, of Arbovale, a daughter of the late Oscar and Nebraska Hudson Orndorff. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Carmen Hall Nichols, 77, of Cass, a daughter of the late Addie Green Hall, burial in the Anderson Cemetery near Ronceverte.\r\n\r\nMrs. Annie A. Beard, 82, of Beckley, born in Hightown, Virginia, a daughter of the late Newton and Lucy Woods. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBoyd L. Campbell, of Lewisburg, a son of the late William Price and Laura Ruckman Campbell. He was married to the former Maude Lockridge, of Minnehaha Spring. Burial in the Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.\r\n\r\n
