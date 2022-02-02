Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThree years ago, Beverly resident Aaron Friedman saw a need in the Snowshoe area \u2013 a need for groceries. In the wintertime, tourists who were unfamiliar with the area were coming to the mountain for a fun vacation, and they weren\u2019t sure where to get provisions when needed.\r\n\r\nThis led Friedman to start Snowshoe Delivery Service. For its first two years, the business picked up and delivered groceries in the wintertime, but seeing the response to the service, Friedman expanded the business to year-round deliveries.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re now seven days a week throughout the course of the year,\u201d he said. \u201cWe just started that this past summer. The only day that we are closed is, obviously, a day that Walmart is closed, which is Christmas day.\u201d\r\n\r\nFriedman explained that the service delivers grocery orders from Walmart in Elkins to customers in the Snowshoe and Slaty Fork areas, as well as in Huttonsville and Valley Head in Randolph County.\r\n\r\nThe process is rather easy. Customers go to the website snowshoedelivery.com and click on the link to the Elkins Walmart. From there, they order their groceries and select a pickup time on the Walmart site. Then they log in to the Snowshoe Delivery Service Venmo page and pay the delivery fee. The customer then sends an email to the service to provide an address and the rest is up to the service.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe swing into Walmart, we pick it up, we bring it straight to your door,\u201d Friedman said.\r\n\r\nWhile the business was initially started to help tourists, it has expanded to include county residents who need the service, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re getting more and more locals,\u201d Friedman said. \u201cWe thought in the beginning it would be a huge need for visitors staying at Snowshoe, but, no, we\u2019re getting a lot of locals that would rather not leave their house during winter storms or figure out that it costs just as much money for gas to drive [to the store].\u201d\r\n\r\nThe service has four delivery vans in operation at this time and receives between 30 and 50 orders a day. The latest pickup time customers can select on the Walmart site is 1 p.m. At that point, the delivery drivers will pick up all orders for the day and will have them delivered between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. the same day.\r\n\r\nWith the success the service has seen in the past three years, Friedman said he is considering expanding the delivery area, if there is an interest from residents.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re going to test things out this summer, possibly pushing into Marlinton area, as well as Randolph County\/ Elkins area,\u201d he said. \u201cWe have plans to head out toward Canaan, as well. For right now, we\u2019ve been pretty busy in Huttonsville, Valley Head, Snowshoe and Slaty Fork.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor more information and delivery cost scale, visit snowshoedelivery.com
Leave a Reply