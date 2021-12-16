Attention Pesticide Applicators \r\n\r\nThe WVU Extension Service will show a Pesticide Applicator\u2019s Recertification video at the McClintic Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 21.\u00a0 Attending the entire presentation will count as five (5) credits toward renewing private applicator\u2019s license (categories 1, 11, 12), plus 2 credits in Categories 4A, 7, and 8A.\u00a0 For more information, please call the WVU Extension office at 304-799-4852.\r\n\r\nGarden Calendars\r\n\r\n2022 WVU Extension Garden Calendars are now available at the WVU Extension Office in the basement of the courthouse in Marlinton.
Leave a Reply