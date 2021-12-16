Cheese Biscuits\r\n1 lb. cheese, ground\r\n2 cups flour, sifted\r\n1 tsp. salt\r\nRed pepper to season\r\nMelted butter\r\nMix cheese, flour, salt and red pepper, add melted butter to make a soft dough. Roll, cut in small rounds, bake in hot oven.\r\n\u00a0\r\nPine Cone Cookies\u00a0\r\n1 1\/4 cups almonds\r\n1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened\r\n1\/2 cup sour cream\r\n5 crisp bacon slices\r\n1 Tbsp. chopped green onion\r\n1\/2 tsp. dill \r\n1\/2 tsp. pepper\r\nHeat oven to 300 degrees. Spread almonds in a single layer on a shallow baking pan. \r\nBake 15 minutes (stirring often), until almonds just begin to turn color; set aside.\r\nIn a small bowl mix cream cheese and sour cream. \r\nAdd bacon, onion, dill and pepper \u2013 mix well.\r\nCover and chill overnight.\r\nWith your fingers, form cheese mixture into the shape of two pine cones, which lie on their sides.\r\nBeginning at narrow end, press in the fat end of almonds at slight angle, in rows. Continue overlapping rows until all the cheese is covered.\r\nGarnish with artificial pine sprigs. Refrigerate until ready to serve.\r\nServe with crackers.
