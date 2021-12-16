To the Editor;\r\n\r\nThe Constitution of the United States says that all people that are U.S. citizens are created equal.\r\n\r\nWith this in mind, in the 1950s, the children of the U.S. were required to be inoculated against childhood diseases such as mumps, measles, chicken pox, polio and others. \r\n\r\nThe reason for this was so they could attend school and not infect other children. This has been done many times.\r\n\r\nWith these two statements in mind, I think that children are being discriminated against. We require our children to be inoculated to go to school with other children, but we don\u2019t require our adults to be inoculated against a man-made disease that can cause death for all ages.\r\n\r\nWhen it comes to risking the death of our children, some people think we have more rights than we actually do, and therefore refuse COVID-19 vaccines. In doing so, they risk the death of our children which no one has the right to do.\r\n\r\nI think mothers and fathers should band together and take it to the Supreme Court of the U.S. and ask for an opinion on whether or not they have the right to deny vaccination when all children and adults are at risk.\r\n\r\nLeroy G. Webb\r\nArbovale
