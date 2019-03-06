Winter Educational Dinner

The Winter Educational Dinner meeting will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. in the Marlinton Municipal Building. The speaker will be Brad Smith, who is the WVU Extension Agent in Grant County. His presentation will address many of the normal management challenges/opportunities in profitable livestock production relating to Marketing, Health, Parasites, Nutrition and Genetics.

Attendance at this meeting will also be worth three (3) pesticide applicator recertification credits for categories 11, 12 and PA.

RSVP by calling the extension office at 304-799-4852 by Friday, March 8. There will be a $5 charge for dinner.

Soundness Exams

Frankford Veterinary Hospital will offer Bull Breeding Soundness Exams Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas Producers Stockyards. RSVP by March 15 by calling 304-497-3409.

Energy Express Opportunities

Energy Express service/ employment opportunities are now available for the 2019 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for four Mentors and one Community Coordinator. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an employment application, call the WVU Pocahontas County Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or visit the Energy Express website at extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express/get-involved.



4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon, and Egg Sale

The Pocahontas County 4-H and FFA annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale will be Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at Mitchell Chevrolet in Marlinton. For more information, contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.