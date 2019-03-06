This is a colorized postcard that is being published here in black and white. It shows Court (Ninth) Street in Marlinton as seen from the steps of the Pocahontas County Court House. The Chancery Building is on the right. Further down the street you can see what is now the Tibbs house and what was once the Episcopal Manse. The top of the Morgan house can be seen on the left. Court Street, as well as all streets in town, was a dirt street at that time. The wooden “boardwalk” is on the right and runs the length of the street to Camden (Second) Avenue. Courtesy of Mary Dawson; ID: PHP002966

