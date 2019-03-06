According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held February 26 before the honorable Jennifer P. Dent:

Ina B. Pennington, 45, of Marlinton, entered a plea of guilty to attempted burglary, and will enter the Southeastern Drug Court program. The court defers adjudication until the defendant completes drug court.

In the case the State vs Mitchell E. Kramer, 45, of Slaty Fork, the court granted a defense motion to continue trial until the next term of court. Trial is moved from March 5 to May 15. Kramer is charged with one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and one count domestic battery.

Hearings February 27:

Brandon Matthew Bailey, 33, an inmate in the Denmar Correctional Center, waived his right to an extradition hearing and is willing to return to Davidson County, Tennessee, to face charges there. The court directed that Bailey be picked up by the authorities by March 10.

Leanna Woodhouse, 43, of Marlinton, was sentenced to two years’ probation. The state did not object to probation, but asked that an additional condition of probation be a treatment program for addiction to marijuana. Woodhouse will be assessed in the Day Report Program.

The court denied a defense motion for alternative sentencing of probation in the case the State vs Kenneth R. Peck, Jr., 41, of Arbovale. Peck was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years on a 2016 charge of conspiracy to commit a felony; and was sentenced to six months in the regional jail for a 2018 charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth-amphetamine, a lesser included offense in the indictment. Sentences shall run consecutively with credit for 527 days served. Peck was remanded to custody and referred to the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Programs within the Division of Corrections.

George Travis Underwood, 38, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to petit larceny, and no contest to new misdemeanor information, unlawful taking of a vehicle. Before his oral plea, Underwood asked for more time to speak with his family. The change of plea hearing is continued to March 6.

Jeffrey Allen Hill, 52, of Lewisburg, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of unlawful wounding, and a no contest plea to the offense of domestic battery. The court accepted his plea and dismissed Counts I and II of the indictment with prejudice. Sentencing and disposition is set for April 17.

A hearing on revocation of pre-trial diversion agreement was held in the case the State vs Stuart Tingler, 32, of Millboro, Virginia, wherein the court granted a defense motion for a continuance. The state did not object, and the matter is continued to March 14.

Defense counsel for Anna Fay Sheets, 50, of Marlinton, advised the court that they are contemplating a plea agreement, and need more time to consult.

A final status conference is set for March 20 in the case the State vs Ricky Schoolcraft, 25, of Marlinton.

The court granted a continuance of trial in the case the State vs Jeremi L. Kincaid, 25, of Marlinton. A pretrial conference is set for April 3.