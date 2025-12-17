Tim Walker

ARM Reporter

The West Virginia Department of Health and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) sent out a press release warning people about the dangers of severe cold spells.

“It is vital to protect yourself and your home from freezing temperatures,” shared acting State Health Officer Dr. Mark McDaniel. “Prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia, frostbite and cold stress, which could result in serious injury or even death. Stay indoors as much as possible and layer your clothing responsibly if you must go outside. If you do not have reliable shelter, utilize local warming centers and shelters to help avoid any temperature-related risks.”

Those without heat or in need of assistance should visit wv211.org, call 211 for information on nearby shelters and resources or contact the local Pocahontas County non-emergency dispatch number, which is 304-799-4567.

The press release also advised that to stay warm, people should layer clothing appropriately and use blankets to retain body heat. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible and cover all exposed skin when going outside. Protective clothing, including hats, gloves and insulated footwear, is crucial for prevention. Children should avoid playing outdoors in such conditions, and pets should be brought inside to ensure their safety. Hypothermia can occur when the body’s temperature falls below 95°F. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, confusion and drowsiness. Frostbite primarily affects extremities like fingers, toes, earlobes and the tip of the nose, leading to symptoms such as pain, numbness, swelling, blisters and skin discoloration.

They warn people to not use a gas stove or oven to heat their home, and to be very careful when using space heaters to not overload electric circuits, and not place them near combustible materials such as furniture, bedding or curtains. Space heaters can also cause carbon monoxide contamination in the home, A good protection against both fire and carbon monoxide is the use of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, but you should test them to assure they have good batteries.

Also, to prevent fire risks, you should plug space heaters directly into wall outlets; do not use extension cords or power strips. Maintaining heating equipment and chimneys with proper cleaning and inspecting can also help prevent emergencies while ensuring a warm and safe living environment.

They further advise that If the power goes out due to a winter storm, keep the doors of your freezers and refrigerators closed, have alternate plans for medications or medical devices if they require refrigeration or depend on power, disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges, and check with your local or state officials to locate the nearest community locations with power if you cannot heat your home safely.

For continued safety, monitor updates from local authorities and prepare emergency supplies, including food, water and flashlights.

Visit Winter Weather Ready.gov for more information.