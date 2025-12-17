The Pocahontas County Grand Jury convened for its December 2025 term on Tuesday, December 16, and returned indictments against seven individuals. The Honorable Patrick I. Via presiding.

Arraignments will be held January 8, 2026.

Christina M. Giese, 43, of Dunmore – one count, grand larceny, a felony; one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, damage, destruction or theft of equipment used by emergency responders, a felony; one count, prohibited acts.

Stephanie R. Aguilar, 37, of Marlinton – one count entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, destruction of property, a misdemeanor; one count conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.

Clinton E. Buzzard, 41, of Marlinton – one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, destruction of property, a misdemeanor; one count, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.

James L. Bullock, 45, of Green Bank – one count, malicious assault, a felony; one count, kidnapping, a felony; one count, domestic battery, a misdemeanor; one count domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

Ashley N. Simpson, 35, of Charmco – two counts, fraudulent schemes, a felony; two counts, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.

Steven B. Simpson, 41, of Charmco – two counts fraudulent schemes, a felony two counts, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.

Anthony J. Lamb, 27, of Marlinton – one count, wanton endangerment, a felony; one count, obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

An indictment is not proof of guilt. A person is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a jury of the peers, or by their own admission.