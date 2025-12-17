Beulah Moore as Mary, Sam Moore as Joseph, and Robert Myers as a Shepherd, in “Wondrous Love,” a Christmas Pageant at the Marlinton United Methodist Church under the direction of Frances Eskridge in December 1971. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHP008287)

