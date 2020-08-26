Wriley Doyle

Wriley Woodford Doyle, age 89, of Monterville, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home.

Born February 12, 1931, at Slaty Fork, he was a son of the late Zannie and Gennie Starcher Doyle.

Wriley was a retired steel worker from Atlantic Foun-dry, a veteran and a member of Markley Chapel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Victor L. Doyle; sisters, Gatha Riggleman, Gladys Channel, Gilda Tower and Glenda Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Louise G. Copen Doyle; daughter, Connie S. Parsons, and husband, Jack, of Akron, Ohio; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Per his request, the body was cremated, and no service was held.

VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.