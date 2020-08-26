David Beverage

David Washington Beverage, 87, of Buckeye, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born November 15, 1932, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late George Frank and Rosie Inez Loudermilk Beverage.

David was a supervisor over the farm at Denmar and over the maintenance department at the WVSOM. His true love was farming.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Loudermilk; a son, Dallas Edward Beverage; great-grandchildren, Shay Birchfield, Adrian Beverage, and Doug Johnson Jr.; brothers, Dempsey Beverage and Norman Beverage; and sisters, Mary Jaffe, Louze McComb and Louise Beverage.

David is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Mae Watson Beverage; four daughters, Rose Birchfield, of Hillsboro, Joan Tarrant, and husband, Patrick, of Waterford, Michigan, Shirley Bedard, and husband, Dave, of Gainesville, Virginia, and Dorothy Phillips, and husband. Steve, of Marlinton; son, David Watson Beverage and wife, Cindy, of Buckeye; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Beverage Cemetery in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating.

