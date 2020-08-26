Library Lines

As school begins in Pocahontas County, whether in-person, online or at home, Pocahontas County Libraries and Visitor Information Centers’ resources are available to help. This school year looks different than what we are used to and our libraries do, too. Here is what to expect during your library visit.

The libraries are following capacity limits set by the WVDHHR, so appointments are encouraged for youth and adults. Call your local library first and set up a time to visit to ensure there will not be a wait. We are limiting library visits to 30 minutes. During visits patrons can browse and check-out materials and use the public computers. Please note that children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. If an adult is not available, we will work with children using curbside service to make sure they have books to read at home.

The West Virginia Governor has mandated face coverings and all patrons and staff must wear one inside the libraries (unless under the age of 9). If you do not have one, or choose not to wear one, curbside service can still be used.

Hand sanitizer is available before browsing books or using the computer. Computers and other seating is spaced six feet apart. The computers are sanitized after each use and high touch areas such as doors are sanitized frequently. The libraries quarantine materials for 72 hours after being returned from a loan period.

The libraries have online resources available also. Using the library website, www.pocahontaslibrary.org, patrons can search the online catalog to browse items. Give us a call and we can reserve the item for you. Also on the website, patrons can sign-up or renew their library card. A library card provides access to library materials as well as eBooks and audiobooks for free through WVReads. Additionally, Pocahontas County has a ReadSquared site in which children and adults can browse booklists recommended by librarians. Students can also use Read Squared to keep track of the number of books read and time spent reading. Once signed-up these online resources can be used from anywhere, call your local library to learn more. Librarians are available by phone or in-person to assist with set-up and problem-solving.

Curbside service will continue to be available. Call the library to request items and the items will be placed in a bag outside on the curbside cart. Wi-Fi also continues to be available inside and outside the libraries – with the exception of the Green Bank Library.

We look forward to seeing you soon.