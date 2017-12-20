The Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps participated in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at both the Arbovale Cemetery and Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton on Saturday. At left, the Honor Corps places wreaths for each branch of the military and for the POW/MIAs at the flag pole at the Arbovale Cemetery.

From left: Steve Fierbaugh, Donnie Waybright, Ron Cole, Sam Arbogast, Larry Carrico, Clyde White and Barry Sharp stand at their posts, ready to honor those who have served their country. Photo courtesy of Linda Stewart