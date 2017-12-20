The 2017 Pocahontas County High School Warrior Football team had a great season and several of its players received recognition for their outstanding playing abilities.

2017 Potomac Valley Conference

All-Conference Team:

First Team: linebacker and offensive lineman Mark Jordan, running back Shane Peacock and quarterback Briar Wilfong.

Second Team: defensive lineman Levi Ryder, defensive end Dillon Shinaberry, offensive linebacker J. D. Sharp, defensive back Briar Wilfong, offensive linebacker Kolton Workman and wide receiver Morgan Baldwin.

Honorable Mention: defensive end Hunter Wilfong, defensive back Jordan Nutter and wide receiver Cody Kiner.

2017 All Coalfield Conference

First Team Offense: Briar Wilfong and Shane Peacock.

First Team Defense: Mark Jordan and Dillon Shinaberry.

Second Team Offense: Mark Jordan and Cody Kiner.

Second Team Defense: Kolton Workman and Morgan Baldwin.

Honorable Mention Offense: Kolton Workman and Hunter Wilfong.

Honorable Mention Defense: Levi Ryder and J. D. Sharp.

2017 All State:

First Team: linebacker Mark Jordan

Second Team: linebacker Shane Peacock

Special Honorable Mention: Briar Wilfong

Honorable Mention: Dillion Shinaberry

Photos courtesy of Doug Burns