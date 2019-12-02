Extended period of snow expected for some areas by late tonight through Monday night.

* WHAT: Snow expected. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow accumulations averaging 8 to 10 inches with a few areas receiving 10 to 12 inches. Isolated higher amounts are not out of the question. Strong winds may also result in blowing snow at times, especially Monday afternoon and Monday night.

* WHERE: Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN: From midnight Monday night to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult-to-impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday.

Instructions:

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages.