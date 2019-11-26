Kenneth Allen “Kenny” Mallow, age 46, of Durbin, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home.

Family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Hope Church of the Brethren in Dunmore. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 1, 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of the Brethren with Pastors Julian Rittenhouse and David Plank officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

Memorials may be made to Davis House Foundation, PO Box 1188, Elkins, WV 26241-9943.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com