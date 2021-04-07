William Stump

William Patrick “Stumpy” Stump, 66, of Huntersville, North Carolina, passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Born June 22, 1954, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late William E. Stump and Mary Frances Kirk Stump.

Stumpy graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1972. He was a member of the PHS Crew Team. Stumpy enjoyed all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and, most recently, bird watching from his back deck in Huntersville. He was also passionate about music, playing guitar and live concerts. Stumpy owned and operated businesses in Ohio and West Virginia, most recently in Snowshoe. He had also served as president of the Ohio Cemetery Association.

Stumpy loved his family and the get-togethers that always included music, playing guitar and singing with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Michael Stump.

He is survived by his loving partner, Judith Burke; his sister, Lynn Nicholson (John); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the Levine and Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville for their loving care.

A family memorial service is being planned at a later date.

Gifts in Stumpy’s memory may be made to the Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078 or the Linwood Community Library, 72 Snowshoe Drive, Slaty Fork, WV 26291.